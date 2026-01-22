58°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs boys hoops holds off Parkview Baptist
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs boys basketball team held off a Parkview Baptist comeback bid Wednesday night.
The Eagles cut the Yellowjackets 12-point halftime lead to two at the end of the third quarter, but Denham Springs made the plays in the fourth quarter to win 70-64.
The Yellowjackets improve to 17-5 on the season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball approaches opening day
-
Denham Springs beats Parkview Baptist
-
North Baton Rouge shopping center acquired by church to become hub for...
-
20 guns stolen from West Feliciana home, law enforcement trying to identify...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola talks construction at 'State of...