Denham Springs boys hoops holds off Parkview Baptist

Wednesday, January 21 2026
By: Jack Schemmel

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs boys basketball team held off a Parkview Baptist comeback bid Wednesday night.

The Eagles cut the Yellowjackets 12-point halftime lead to two at the end of the third quarter, but Denham Springs made the plays in the fourth quarter to win 70-64.

The Yellowjackets improve to 17-5 on the season.

