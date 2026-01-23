60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for extortion after allegedly shattering woman's car window

2 hours 1 minute 15 seconds ago Friday, January 23 2026 Jan 23, 2026 January 23, 2026 9:04 AM January 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a man for extortion following a physical altercation that left a woman's car window shattered. 

According to arrest records, officers made contact with a woman on North Foster Drive on July 31 after receiving a report of a physical altercation. 

The woman allegedly told officers that while sitting in her car, 34-year-old Byron Johnson arrived to speak about a prior incident.

The woman told officers that after she refused to roll her window down, Johnson allegedly demanded $400, saying, "You're going to give me my money, or I'm going to f--- up this car." Witnesses also said Johnson allegedly yelled, "Call the police, I'm going to beat you up."

Johnson then allegedly kicked the driver's side rear window, shattering the glass, causing the woman to be cut. 

It was at this point that witnesses allegedly intervened, restraining both Johnson and the woman to prevent further violence.

Trending News

Johnson was arrested for several charges, including extortion, simple assault, and criminal damage to property.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days