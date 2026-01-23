Man arrested for extortion after allegedly shattering woman's car window

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a man for extortion following a physical altercation that left a woman's car window shattered.

According to arrest records, officers made contact with a woman on North Foster Drive on July 31 after receiving a report of a physical altercation.

The woman allegedly told officers that while sitting in her car, 34-year-old Byron Johnson arrived to speak about a prior incident.

The woman told officers that after she refused to roll her window down, Johnson allegedly demanded $400, saying, "You're going to give me my money, or I'm going to f--- up this car." Witnesses also said Johnson allegedly yelled, "Call the police, I'm going to beat you up."

Johnson then allegedly kicked the driver's side rear window, shattering the glass, causing the woman to be cut.

It was at this point that witnesses allegedly intervened, restraining both Johnson and the woman to prevent further violence.

Johnson was arrested for several charges, including extortion, simple assault, and criminal damage to property.