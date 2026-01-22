66°
Former St. Mary Parish high school teacher accused of enticing student to engage in sexual activity
LAFAYETTE — A former St. Mary Parish high school teacher allegedly tried to entice a 16-year-old student to engage in sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Katherine Albarado was a high school teacher in St. Mary Parish in 2022.
She is accused of using her personal email address to send sexually explicit messages to a then-16-year-old student of hers. Albarado allegedly tried to convince the student to engage in sexual activity, describing what she wanted to do with the student, and even sent a video of herself undressing.
She is charged with attempted enticement of a minor.
The incident was investigated by the FBI and the Morgan City Police Department.
