66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former St. Mary Parish high school teacher accused of enticing student to engage in sexual activity

2 hours 10 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, January 22 2026 Jan 22, 2026 January 22, 2026 1:15 PM January 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

LAFAYETTE — A former St. Mary Parish high school teacher allegedly tried to entice a 16-year-old student to engage in sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday. 

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Katherine Albarado was a high school teacher in St. Mary Parish in 2022. 

She is accused of using her personal email address to send sexually explicit messages to a then-16-year-old student of hers. Albarado allegedly tried to convince the student to engage in sexual activity, describing what she wanted to do with the student, and even sent a video of herself undressing. 

She is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. 

Trending News

The incident was investigated by the FBI and the Morgan City Police Department.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days