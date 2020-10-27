71°
WATCH LIVE: Governor holding Monday afternoon news conference at 3 p.m.
BATON ROUGE - The governor will hold a news conference on Monday (Oct. 26).
The news conference is at 3 p.m. Click HERE to stream the news conference live or watch it on TV on WBRZ Plus and WBRZ Channel 2.
Click HERE for the latest on the Zeta.
Click HERE for the latest on COVID-19 in Louisiana.
