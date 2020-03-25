WATCH: Joe Burrow shares message about flattening the curve, ends with "Geaux Tigers"

ATHENS, Ohio - In a self-made video posted on Twitter Wednesday, Joe Burrow advocated for people to stay at home and safely monitor their health and adjust to a normalcy until the healthcare crisis surrounding COVID-19 passes.

Using various hashtags related to the coronavirus, Burrow shared a message of hope.

"What's up everybody," he started. He continued: "This... is a crazy time. It's more important than ever to follow the directions the government laid out... so we can flatten the curve a little bit and get back to a normal life."

"We have to do everything in our power to limit the spread of this and flatten the curve," he said.

He also advocated for donations to food banks for kids who need food because free school lunches are on hold.

"Everyone stay inside," he said.

He finished by exclaiming: "Go Tigers!"

It appeared the video was made at home.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron also joined the conversation earlier in March; He was featured in a state-wide public service announcement about washing hands, social distancing and other tips to limit the spread of the virus.