WATCH: Governor discusses Louisiana's COVID response, Omicron variant

2 hours 33 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, December 03 2021 Dec 3, 2021 December 03, 2021 11:06 AM December 03, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host another news briefing to discuss Louisiana's COVID surge. 

The governor's office said the news conference will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. 

The briefing will air live on WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com

