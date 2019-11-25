66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Fan proposes in Superdome as Saints make game-winning kick

3 hours 59 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 November 25, 2019 1:04 PM November 25, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Sunday's game was filled with heart-stopping moments for Saints fans. But, for one couple, the most memorable moment came after the clock hit zero.

The Saints narrowly won in the Superdome against the division rival Carolina Panthers, 34-31. New Orleans won the game in typically dramatic fashion, on a walk-off field goal from kicker Wil Lutz.

As Lutz's attempt went just inside the uprights, Saints fan Mickee Ramsey seized the opportunity to pop the big question to his girlfriend who was still celebrating the win. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days