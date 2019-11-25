WATCH: Fan proposes in Superdome as Saints make game-winning kick

NEW ORLEANS - Sunday's game was filled with heart-stopping moments for Saints fans. But, for one couple, the most memorable moment came after the clock hit zero.

The Saints narrowly won in the Superdome against the division rival Carolina Panthers, 34-31. New Orleans won the game in typically dramatic fashion, on a walk-off field goal from kicker Wil Lutz.

As Lutz's attempt went just inside the uprights, Saints fan Mickee Ramsey seized the opportunity to pop the big question to his girlfriend who was still celebrating the win.