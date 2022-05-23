71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from burning boat in Gulf

1 day 11 hours 17 minutes ago Saturday, May 21 2022 May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 8:05 PM May 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GULFPORT, Miss. - Rescue crews saved seven people and a dog after their boat burst into flames near the Gulf Coast. 

The U.S. Coast Guard said a mayday call went out just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Gulfport, Mississippi. 

A nearby Coast Guard aircrew was diverted to the flaming 45-foot boat and deployed a life raft. Video taken from the aircraft showed the boat nearly engulfed in flames while the boaters floated in the water nearby.

Trending News

Another Coast Guard crew arrived in a rescue vessel and picked up the boaters from the raft.  All seven people, as well as the dog, were taken back to Gulfport without any serious injuries. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days