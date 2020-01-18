WATCH: Coach O, Joe Burrow, and Governor John Bel Edwards speak at LSU's celebration ceremony

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards, Coach "O", and Joe Burrow were just a few notable people who spoke at the LSU celebration on Saturday Jan. 18 at PMAC.

Coach "O" thanked the Governor of Louisiana and others in his speech. The LSU head coach asked his coaching staff to stand and receive a round of applause. Coach "O" gave special thanks to LSU fans, especially for the support the Tigers received when they played against Auburn and Florida.

Orgeron said " The biggest thing this team had was 'want to' when you want to do something you can accomplish anything in your life" and applauded his team. At the end of his speech Coach "O" voiced how he is proud to be a Tiger. You can view Coach O's speech, click here.

Joe Burrow expressed that his team Heisman moment was dominating Alabama this season in Tuscaloosa. Saying how good his teammates and coaches are, Burrow also shared a meaningful memory of when Coach Ensminger first recruited him. You can view Burrow speaking, click here.

Edwards expressed how this is a big win for the State of Louisiana and gave much praise to Coach "O" saying " It started in November 2017 with the best coaching hire ever in the history of college football." You can click here to watch the Governor's speech.