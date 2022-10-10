81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Watch: Coach Brian Kelly talks tough loss to Vols, looks ahead to kickoff against Florida

44 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, October 10 2022 Oct 10, 2022 October 10, 2022 12:01 PM October 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly held a press conference Monday discussing Saturday's loss against the Tennessee Vols, but also talked plans for the upcoming game against the Florida Gators. 

Watch the press conference on WBRZ's YouTube channel here. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days