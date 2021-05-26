WATCH: City of Baton Rouge pays $35,000 settlement after this 'horrifying' traffic stop

BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge will pay a $35,000 settlement for a January 2020 strip search involving Baton Rouge Police officers and a 16-year-old.

Attorneys for two people involved in the incident shared details of the settlement with media outlets in Baton Rouge and nationwide.

Attorneys said the officers stripped two people, including the teenager, on a "public street" and groped them as part of a "frisk" following a traffic stop.

A federal judge said the incident was concerning and that officers "demonstrated a serious and wanton disregard" for constitutional rights. Attorneys said officers also searched the family's apartment without a search warrant.

Video of the incident was posted on YouTube by the attorneys.

WARNING: The video may not be suitable for all audiences.

During the encounter, one officer is heard telling one of the two to calm down or the situation could escalate: "I’m going to come in [to the backseat of the police car] and f*** you up! You think I’m playing with you? I will f*** you up! I will f*** you clean up!”

“The video is both banal and horrifying. It shows a form of ritualized humiliation and contempt for civil rights that, based on the lack of response from BRPD and DA Hillar Moore III, apparently has official sanction," the family's attorney, Thomas Frampton, wrote in a statement.

"These aren’t bad apples; there are some of the best officers on the force. It’s a miracle someone didn’t get killed . . . this time.”

While unrelated, the video has been released in the wake of another high-profile encounter with Baton Rouge Police. LSU Football Player Koy Moore said he was handled inappropriately with officers during a late-night investigation of activity in an off-campus parking garage. Baton Rouge Police said after Moore's complaint, it was working to train officers on better tactics.

The video involving the settlement was in January, months before Moore's encounter with police.