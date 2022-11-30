WATCH: City, feds discuss plan to tackle gun violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - City-parish leaders and Louisiana-based U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe held a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss their plan to reduce gun violence in East Baton Rouge.

The joint news conference comes after a rash of unsolved high-profile killings that have rocked the community, including the deaths of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. and college student Allie Rice.

In the conference, officials discussed a four-part plan to address gun violence, each part with its own measures of success. The parts include a focus on community engagement, an address of the physical conditions of "contributing neighborhoods," the prioritization of gun crimes in the court system, and a new focus on proactive policing.

Officials said that in 2022, there have been more than 1700 guns seized as evidence in violent crimes. There have been 441 juvenile arrests since the year's start, as well as 63 homicide arrests, with 13 of them being juveniles.

For more on the law enforcement partnership and the plan, visit the website here.

Watch the news conference below.