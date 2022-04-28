Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Burglars find guns while rummaging through cars in Ascension neighborhood
GONZALES - Police are looking for a group of burglars who stole multiple guns, including a law enforcement officer's service weapon, during a series of thefts.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, surveillance footage from several residences shows at least four men tugging on car doors early on the morning of April 21 and rummaging through those left unlocked.
The GPD said the men stole weapons and cash from vehicles they could get into. One of the vehicles they were able to steal from belonged to an off-duty police officer.
The suspects are also reportedly tied to other burglaries around Ascension Parish that same morning. They allegedly drove in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two men in the video or anyone else involved in this string of burglaries is asked to call 225-647-9583.
