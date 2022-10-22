81°
WATCH: Arson ruled cause of massive fire at vacant house off Government Street Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Investigators say a massive fire at a vacant house off Government Street was intentionally set.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened around 8 a.m. at a home on South 19th Street.
Upon arrival, crews found the front half of the home engulfed in flames. Video shows fire and heavy smoke billowing out from the house.
Firefighters entered through the back of the house and were able to extinguish the blaze.
A fire investigator later determined the cause of the fire was arson. Anyone with information is urged to contact the fire department at (225) 389-2050.
