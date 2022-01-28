Warning signs installed near home hit by multiple vehicles

BATON ROUGE - A man searching for a solution to help protect his house has been helped by 2 On Your Side.

Robert Rogers' home on the corner of Mohican Street and North Foster Drive in Baton Rouge has repeatedly been hit by cars. He dreams of one day fixing up the house for his family.

"I got six kids and they all out there right now when they could be in here," he said.

The house was built very close to the fast traffic on North Foster Dr. So close, that in the last few years cars have lost control and flown into Robert's house.

"My house has been hit three times," he said.

Most recently, in the fall last year. The impact knocked bricks off the house. Each time it costs him to clean up and make repairs and sets back his project schedule. It's why he reached out to 2 On Your Side for help, hoping that the City-Parish might be able to provide a solution to his worries.

Soon after our first story aired in September 2020, the City-Parish installed black and yellow warning signs to help prevent a future accident. The parish says it's the best it can do right now since there isn't enough right-of-way to install a barricade. Rogers was hoping for more.

"I don't have the money to keep fixing it time after time," said Rogers.

While he was hoping barricades would be installed, he understands and appreciates what was done. He says when he drives at night he can see them, but wonders if others will notice since the concerns about his property are still there.

"If it did it three times, what makes them think it's not going to happen again?" he said.

Rogers wonders if the signs will do the trick when he starts rebuilding again, but is thankful someone finally listened.