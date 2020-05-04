Warming trend continues through Tuesday

The trend of increasing temperatures and humidity will be halted by Wednesday morning. A pair of cold fronts are expected over the next 7 days.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: For your Monday, expect a few areas of patchy fog and low clouds to give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will kick into the mid to upper 80s and the same uptick in humidity noticed on Sunday will be felt again. Winds will be out of the south around 5mph. Overnight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Up Next: A ridge of high pressure along the northern Gulf Coast will keep onshore flow firmly established. On Tuesday, high temperatures will be close to 90 degrees. The weather will begin to change Tuesday night with a cold front expected to move through the area overnight into Wednesday. Periods of rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible early in the morning Wednesday. A few showers may remain through daybreak, but will be gone by afternoon. Sunshine is expected Thursday with slightly lower humidity. Late Friday, another cold front will swing through the area with showers and storms. This one looks like it will bring substantially cooler temperatures for next weekend into early next week.

The Mississippi River: At Baton Rouge, major flood stage continues with a level of 41’ as of Monday morning. The river is expected to fall slowly over the coming weeks. The high water is primarily an issue for river traffic and river islands, although some inundation will continue for a few spots north and south of Baton Rouge that are not protected by levees. Unprotected low-lying areas will be flooded and agricultural operations will be impacted on the west side of the river. The grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, the stadium and ball fields. The city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus are protected by levees at this level.

THE EXPLANATION:

An area of surface high pressure over the Eastern Gulf will continue to promote increased warmth and humidity. A cold front will move into the region Tuesday night with passing clouds and possibly a shower. Cooler and drier air will spill into the region and last Wednesday and Thursday. South winds will take hold once again by Thursday night before yet another cold front moves in on Friday. This second cold front will bring a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will also come with a much more robust continental air mass. Thermometers will be about 10 degrees below average for highs and lows next Saturday and Sunday.

--Josh

