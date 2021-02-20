Warming trend continues, chance for showers late Sunday night

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight will be cold, with lows in the mid 30s, but all are expected to remain above freezing. Sunday will start off with clear skies. Clouds will begin to build through the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower can't be ruled out late tomorrow afternoon.

Looking Ahead:

Sunday will be even warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will build through the day with a slight chance of a stray shower in the afternoon and evening. A weak cool front will slide across the area overnight, into Monday morning, bringing scattered showers. Not everyone will get rain and rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. High temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s through out next week, with chilly mornings in the 30s and 40s. Click here for the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





