Warming through the beginning of the week

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies initially, but clouds will be slowly increasing late tonight. Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s around 11 PM, as overnight lows approach 63° with calming winds out of the northeast. Wind directions will be shifting out of the southeast into Monday, allowing for warming conditions and the potential for spotty afternoon showers. Temperatures will break into the 70s around 10 AM, with highs peaking near 83°.

Up Next: Spotty afternoon showers stay the course through much of the week, before turning more scattered and stormy on Thursday and Friday. Highs will approach the 90s on Wednesday before cooling back down into the mid-70s Friday.

THE EXPLANATION:

A high pressure ridge will begin to develop to our south and well into the Gulf on Monday. Winds travel from high pressure to low pressure, which will push gulf moisture and heat onshore. This will provide the potential for spotty afternoon showers to develop Monday and Tuesday as high temperatures continue to soar through the 80s and approach the 90s on Wednesday. The reason highs peak on Wednesday is because the ridge will shift to the west across the Yucatan Peninsula, opening the door to an approaching low pressure system and associated cold front Thursday and Friday. This will bring the potential for storms to develop, which some cells could be rather strong. Drier and cooler conditions are set to move in behind the front as we proceed through the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

