Warm and muggy today, Tracking showers for the weekend

Warm and muggy for the week, but changes to the weekend forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will be in the 80s this afternoon with the heat index in the 90s. There is some summertime humidity out there, ponytail level humidity! A few stray showers will be possible this afternoon, but like yesterday the large majority of the area will stay completely dry.

Up Next: Thursday will be hot and steamy with muggy humidity and heat index values in the mid-90s for the afternoon. Similar situation for Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s and “feels like” temperatures in the 90s. Heading into the weekend there are CHANGES to the forecast. We are now tracking a boundary that will likely spark up scattered showers on Saturday. As the boundary moves from north to south, areas north of the boundary will dry out and areas south of it will see some scattered showers. The timeline, for now, has Saturday afternoon as the most active time, but it is still a few days away. Stay with us all week for the latest updates. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are NO ACTIVE STORMS at this time, but this week the WBRZ Weather Team is hosting Hurricane Preparedness Week with a new story every day. Follow along on Facebook and Twitter for tips, reminders, articles, videos, and much more!

