77°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Pair spotted stealing TVs in Livingston Parish
WATSON - Deputies are looking for a pair of thieves who strolled out of an area store with two stolen TVs in tow.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the two were spotted leaving the store on Jan. 14, walking out with two TVs without paying.
The two were then seen leaving the store in a burgundy Chevy Trailblazer with two broken windows.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 224-686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
2une In Previews: Touch A Truck
-
Deputies arrest four people in connection to Bayou Classic shooting that left...
-
2une In Previews: Boosie Bash at Southern University
-
Police trying to identify man wanted in Tuesday shooting on Newcastle Avenue
Sports Video
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...