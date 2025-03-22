77°
WANTED: Pair spotted stealing TVs in Livingston Parish

7 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Wednesday, January 31 2018 Jan 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 2:41 PM January 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

WATSON - Deputies are looking for a pair of thieves who strolled out of an area store with two stolen TVs in tow.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the two were spotted leaving the store on Jan. 14, walking out with two TVs without paying.

The two were then seen leaving the store in a burgundy Chevy Trailblazer with two broken windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 224-686-2241.

