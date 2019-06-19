81°
WANTED: Man accused of burglarizing vehicle, stealing purse
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a man accused of stealing a woman's purse from her vehicle.
The incident happened on June 4 in the 4200 block of Essen Lane. According to reports, an unidentified person smashed one of the windows to enter the victim's vehicle. Once inside, the man took the victim's purse which contained multiple credit cards.
Authorities say the stolen cards were used at a Walgreens on Essen Lane.
The burglar was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts, and a black hat. He was also seen driving a newer model SUV.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.
