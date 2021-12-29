Latest Weather Blog
Walmart closing Kenner location until Friday for cleaning
KENNER - A Walmart in Jefferson Parish will close Wednesday to clean and sanitize the building as COVID-19 cases rapidly increase across Louisiana.
The company's corporate communications team said the store on W. Esplanade Avenue will close at 2 p.m. Dec. 29 and reopen Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 a.m. to give employees time to restock shelves.
Walmart said the closure is part of an "ongoing company-initiated program" to "assist health officials working against the pandemic." The company did not confirm if the closure is due to employees testing positive for the virus, according to WWL-TV.
"When the store reopens on Friday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings," the company said.
