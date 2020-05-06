71°
Walker's Christian Cassels signs with Belhaven University

3 hours 22 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 May 06, 2020 12:23 AM May 06, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Lefthanded pitcher Christian Cassels knows a thing or two about persistence. When he was cut twice from the baseball team at Denham Springs he had a choice to make: stay and risk never playing a high school inning or transfer to ensure a roster spot. He chose the latter and the gamble paid off. 

Cassels signed with Belhaven University in Mississippi. His signing day was monumental not just for him but for his parents and coaches that always knew there was talent inside him waiting to be unleashed.

