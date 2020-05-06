Walker's Christian Cassels signs with Belhaven University

Lefthanded pitcher Christian Cassels knows a thing or two about persistence. When he was cut twice from the baseball team at Denham Springs he had a choice to make: stay and risk never playing a high school inning or transfer to ensure a roster spot. He chose the latter and the gamble paid off.

Cassels signed with Belhaven University in Mississippi. His signing day was monumental not just for him but for his parents and coaches that always knew there was talent inside him waiting to be unleashed.