Walker prosecutor resigns, accused of asking for sexual favors at LSU

3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, February 06 2016 Feb 6, 2016 February 06, 2016 4:56 PM February 06, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

WALKER – The mayor of Walker confirmed Saturday that city prosecutor resigned after he was accused of soliciting sexual favors in an LSU bathroom Friday.

Mayor Rick Ramsey said that 60-year-old Michael B. Cupit resigned from his position as the Walker city prosecutor and cleaned out his office Saturday afternoon.

According to LSU Police, Cupit was charged with obscenity after they say he asked for oral sex through a bathroom stall in Tureaud Hall Friday.

Ramsey said Friday that there was, “very little doubt” that the man arrested Friday was also serving as the city’s prosecutor.

Ramsey said Cupit was “suspended from his duties immediately” and that a hearing was set for Monday to determine whether he would keep his job.

Cupit’s bond was set at $4,000 Friday. He was released Saturday morning and resigned from his position.

Ramsey also told WBRZ Channel 2 that he was disturbed that the Friday arrest report showed Cupit was banned from LSU’s campus in 2011 for a similar incident in Turead Hall. Ramsey said that information would have made a difference when it came to hiring Cupit.

