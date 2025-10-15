85°
Walker Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted on multiple warrants
WALKER — Livingston Parish deputies and Walker Police officers are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants.
The search is being conducted in the area near Walker North Road and Lester Hodges Road with Walker Police units and a Livingston Parish helicopter.
WBRZ has sent a news crew to learn more.
