47°
Latest Weather Blog
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
WALKER - After a win against St. Amant Tuesday night, the Walker girls basketball team is now 32-1.
The Lady Wildcats have won 30 straight games after falling to Duncanville, Texas in the third game of the season.
Undefeated in the state of Louisiana, Walker tops MaxPreps and GeauxPreps state rankings.
Walker lost in the state semifinals the last two years, but coaches and players believe they have the pieces to win their first state championship since 1977.
The No. 1 Wildcats end the regular season Friday at No. 2 Denham Springs. The state playoffs start next week.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville neighborhood loses power 20 times each year, asks for solution
-
Investigative Unit: New Roads police chief resigns over inappropriate relationship with female...
-
Third grade teacher at Crestworth Elementary wins $25K from the Milken Family...
-
GOHSEP working to prepare schools to take on any emergency
-
Two arrested, tied to string of utility trailer burglaries spanning multiple parishes