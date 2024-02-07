Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977

WALKER - After a win against St. Amant Tuesday night, the Walker girls basketball team is now 32-1.

The Lady Wildcats have won 30 straight games after falling to Duncanville, Texas in the third game of the season.

Undefeated in the state of Louisiana, Walker tops MaxPreps and GeauxPreps state rankings.

Walker lost in the state semifinals the last two years, but coaches and players believe they have the pieces to win their first state championship since 1977.

The No. 1 Wildcats end the regular season Friday at No. 2 Denham Springs. The state playoffs start next week.