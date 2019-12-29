76°
Walker drainage work begins

3 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Monday, February 08 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Troy Gaulden

WALKER - Crews for the city of Walker in Livingston Parish have started work on infrastructure improvements.

Walker leaders plan to spend $1.2 million to improve roads, sewer, gas and drainage in the city. Smith Drive is one of the roads that will get drainage improvements. Work began there February 1 to improve drainage.

"Well I think it's good for the people where the water won't be so bad for the houses where the water won't go up in their driveways and back up and all of that," said resident Calvin Carney.

Crews will replace the old culverts and improve the flow of water before problems get worse, according to Walker Chief of Operations Fred Raiford.

"The more it stays wet the better opportunity it has to create erosion problems which also impacts the road base, so it is very important to address the drainage needs here in Walker," he said.

Plans also call for drainage improvements on Aydell Lane and Pendarvis Lane near Florida Boulevard. Construction on Smith Drive will take around six months to finish.

