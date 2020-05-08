Walker begins drilling for new water well

WALKER - Drilling for a new million dollar water well is underway in the city of Walker to improve water quality and pressure.



The new well will be paired with a $1.6 million water tower that is already finished. Walker Mayor Rick Ramsey says the new additions will provide a better service and also prepare Walker for its future.



"It has a lower manganese level which would allow us, since we're looped to the rest of the system for the city, to hopefully decrease the amount of chemicals we have to add and solve some of our brown water problems," he said.



The water system improvements are possible after Walker increased utility rates a few years ago. The new well is expected to be online in the fall.