Walk-On's rolls with restrictions, rolls out food truck

Walk-On's is trying to find a way to find their customers, especially if that means going to where they live. The "sports bar and bistreaux" is taking advantage of their food truck and taking it to local neighborhoods to help deliver "to-go" food for people who don't want to get out of their driveway.

Starting last Friday the restaurant's food truck started stopping by area neighborhoods offering a limited menu of freshly cooked favorites. The food truck was used primarily for charity events such as golf tournaments and fishing rodeos, but now serves a quick solution to the restaurant's dine-in closures.

"We started Friday and it's been great you know we're hitting those neighborhoods that are close to our restaurants and slowly working our way out and the response has been overwhelming," said Mike Turner, senior vice-president of Walk-on's Culinary and Supply Chain.

The food truck stopped by University Club South on Monday evening and residents there welcomed the change to their routine. "I think it's great that it gives us a break out of our house," said Melissa Dean who stopped by for dinner. "I'm stuck at home with my 18 month old who I love dearly, but I can walk out of my house a couple blocks away and get some great food that didn't have to cook today and she loves walk-on's."

Turner added that he feels people are enjoying their personal curbside food service because "people want to feel some type of normalcy. And they want to be able to get out and you know we're certainly adhering to all of the state and federal regulations of keeping six feet apart and social distancing but it's great to see people out there with their families and getting this cook to order food that's, you know, right now is just in short supply in some areas."

The food truck will take a break from slinging sliders on Tuesday, but will be right back at it on Wednesday when they stop by WoodGate, then proceed to Pollard Estates on Thursday and finally River Bend on Friday.