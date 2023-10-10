Walk-On's locations in the capital area hosting giveback night for Tiger with rare form of brain cancer

BATON ROUGE - After LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer and the Tiger Athletic Foundation launched a fundraiser to help with his medical bills, locally-based restaurant chain Walk-On's is helping out, too.

On Tuesday, 10% of all profits from several locations in the capital area will go to the Brooks family and help with medical expenses.

The Walk-On's locations in Baton Rouge, Towne Center, Denham Springs, Prairieville, and Gonzales will be participating in the giveback event all day Tuesday.