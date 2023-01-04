73°
'Walk-On's' founder steps down as CEO, will focus on Chairman role

1 hour 39 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, January 04 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - The co-founder of Baton Rouge-born "Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux" will relinquish his CEO position and transition to Chairman of the Board, the company announced on Wednesday.

Brandon Landry has designated Scott Taylor as his CEO successor. Taylor has held the post of president and chief operating officer for more than a decade, playing a key role in Walk-On's leadership during a period of expansion.

The chain now features more than 75 restaurants in 13 states, with dozens more locations expected to open in the next few years.

Landry and fellow LSU student-athlete Jack Warner opened the first Walk-On's in 2003 -- a restaurant located near Tiger Stadium. Retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is currently a co-owner of the restaurant group.

The company added an Atlanta business office last year, but its headquarters remains in Baton Rouge.

