Latest Weather Blog
Waitr collecting donated items for hurricane victims in Lake Charles
BATON ROUGE – Waitr is teaming up with its Baton Rouge-based partner restaurants to collect and deliver essential supplies to Hurricane Laura victims in the Lake Charles area.
Waitr has partnered with Little Caesar’s, Great American Cookies, The Salad Shop, Flam'n Wingz & Stuffed Thingz, Mooyah, and Rotolo’s to sponsor the drive, and it will deliver all donated items directly to Lake Charles.
The company is also accepting donations through its app and website, Waitrapp.com.
The public is invited to drop off donations at Waitr’s Baton Rouge headquarters at 10000 Celtic Drive (in the O’Connor building of Celtic Studios), between 10 a.m.- 3p.m. this week and on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Items can also be dropped off at each participating restaurant during their regular business hours.
These locations include:
Little Caesar’s- 3158 Highland Road in Baton Rouge
The Salad Shop- 3617 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge
Great American Cookies- 17357 Airline Hwy A in Prairieville
Flam'n Wingz & Stuffed Thingz- 10806 Big Bend Avenue in Baton Rouge
Mooyah- 6555 Seigen Lane #6 in Baton Rouge
Rotolo’s- 411 Ben Hur Drive in Baton Rouge.
Along with monetary donations via the Waitr website and app, items being accepted include water (bottled and gallons), cleaning supplies, disinfectant wipes, empty gas containers, trash bags, paper products (toilet paper, towels, etc.), non-perishable food, travel size toiletries, hygiene products and baby items.
Clothing will also be accepted, but please label for age and size so they can be distributed appropriately.
