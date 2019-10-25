69°
Latest Weather Blog
VP Mike Pence heading to Baton Rouge Monday ahead of gubernatorial runoff
BATON ROUGE - Mike Pence will reportedly be back in Louisiana next week as the state inches closer to the Nov. 16 runoff election between Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards and his Republican challenger Eddie Rispone.
The News Star reports Pence is slated to appear at a Baton Rouge fundraiser for Rispone Monday, but there are no plans for a public rally until the election date is closer.
Tickets for the Baton Rouge fundraiser are $5,000 per couple for general access and $15,000 per couple for a VIP reception and a photograph with the vice president.
Both Pence and President Donald Trump visited Louisiana earlier this month in support of two GOP candidates ahead of the initial Oct. 12 election.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Weather Conditions
-
Greater BR State Fair cautiously remaining open despite weather
-
Department of Health prepare for more vaccinations after flu spike in Louisiana
-
Former OLOL Foundation's chief fundraiser sentenced to 33 months in federal prison
-
John Paul Funes leaves court after sentencing in embezzlement case