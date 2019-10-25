69°
VP Mike Pence heading to Baton Rouge Monday ahead of gubernatorial runoff

Friday, October 25 2019
Source: The Town Talk
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Mike Pence will reportedly be back in Louisiana next week as the state inches closer to the Nov. 16 runoff election between Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards and his Republican challenger Eddie Rispone.

The News Star reports Pence is slated to appear at a Baton Rouge fundraiser for Rispone Monday, but there are no plans for a public rally until the election date is closer.

Tickets for the Baton Rouge fundraiser are $5,000 per couple for general access and $15,000 per couple for a VIP reception and a photograph with the vice president.

Both Pence and President Donald Trump visited Louisiana earlier this month in support of two GOP candidates ahead of the initial Oct. 12 election. 

