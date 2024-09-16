Voter Registration Week begins in East Baton Rouge; click here for the schedule

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Office and the Secretary of State are hosting a week full of registration events at libraries all across the capital region.

This is part of the 2024 Voter Registration Week.

This voter registration week looks different than previous years due to the new voter registration law which requires hosts to register their drives in-person with either the Secretary of State's Office or their parish Registrar of Voters.

There is also an option to register your drive by emailing outreach@sos.la.gov.

To register, click here.

East Baton Rouge registration week events:

Sept. 16: Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library – 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 16: River Center Branch Library – 250 North Blvd.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 16: Scotlandville Branch Library – 7373 Scenic Hwy.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 17: Carver Branch Library – 720 Terrace St.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 17: Delmont Gardens Branch Library – 3351 Lorraine St.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 17: Main Library – 7711 Goodwood Blvd.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 18: Central Branch Library – 11260 Joor Rd.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 18: Fairwood Branch Library – 12910 Old Hammond Hwy.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 18: Zachary Branch Library – 1900 Church St.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 19: Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library – 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Rd.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 19: Eden Park Branch Library – 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 19: Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library– 11300 Greenwell Springs Rd.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 20: Jones Creek Regional Branch Library – 6222 Jones Creek Rd.; 1 pm - 6 pm

Sept. 20: Baker Branch Library – 3501 Groom Rd.; 1 pm - 6 pm