Vote set for Friday on Ascension sewage contract after Judge reverses restraining order that prevented it

GONZALES - Just hours after an appeals judge overturned a temporary restraining order that kept parish council members from voting on a 30-year, $215 million deal for a new sewage system, a vote is scheduled to take place Friday night.

A special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday to decide on the project spearheaded by Ascension Sewer, LLC.

That restraining order was issued Monday over complaints there was not sufficient public notice of the hearing that evening.

Thursday night an attorney for the citizen who filed the original suit that led to the since-overturned temporary restraining order told WBRZ a request for a new TRO has been filed.