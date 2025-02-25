Volunteer wrestling coach accused of having sexual encounter with juvenile in car outside middle school

CENTRAL — A volunteer wrestling coach was accused of molestation and indecent behavior with a juvenile after a 16-year-old girl said she performed a sex act on him in a car parked outside a middle school.

Aujyri Harris, 21, of Addis was arrested Monday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Harris admitted an "emotional relationship" with the girl but that nothing else happened.

LHSAA records list Harris as a coach in the Central Community School District; an affidavit filed by deputies say Harris became a non-faculty coach at a school located somewhere inside East Baton Rouge Parish last October. Central school officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to deputies, the girl said that, after communicating with Harris through text messages and Snapchat, she met Harris at a middle school on Jan. 27 and performed a sex act.

Harris initially told deputies that stories linking the two were rumors and denied being at the school on Jan. 27, the affidavit said. School surveillance video showed a car matching the girl's description the parking lot that evening.

He then said he had been in the area that day but that he was on a motorcycle, but later said he was in his mother's car that day, according to investigators. He also admitted deleting text messages between and the girl from his phone, the affidavit said.

On Jan. 28, deputies said, Harris conducted internet searches for "age of consent in louisiana." Prior to meeting with investigators, Harris searched for "can you bring up old text messag (sic)," according to the affidavit.