Volunteer search and rescue teams helping storm victims in southwest La.

CAMERON, LA - As people begin the process of cleaning up, a team of local volunteers is on the ground helping with search and rescue efforts in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

"There are signs and light poles down. They don't have any electricity. Yesterday they had brick walls off of buildings, just demolished and toppled over," Mitch Collier said.

Mitch is a member of Pinnacle Search and Rescue Cajun Navy 2016. His team showed us video of dozens of downed power lines and damaged buildings.

He packed up equipment Friday morning and spent the day doing welfare checks in Cameron, Louisiana.

"It's kind of emotional, because we see people that have lost everything. Here we are strangers coming in and just to see their smiles, we get blessed," Mitch said.

Mitch says Friday's storms made travel more difficult, but he wasn't going to let that stop him from serving the community.

"It's just amazing to come out and help a stranger and to see their expression and their gratitude... Somebody that doesn't even know them cares so much."

To be a part of the process, Mitch says is a reward in itself. He said crews will remain available in southwest Louisiana as long as they are needed.