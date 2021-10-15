77°
Visitations gradually being reinstated at state-run prisons
Visitors will once again be allowed inside state prisons, the Louisiana Department of Corrections announced Friday.
The department said in a news release that it will begin phasing in visitations at its prisons throughout the state. Visitations had resumed in March 2021 following the onset of the pandemic last year but were suspended again in July as Louisiana saw a new surge in coronavirus cases.
Read the full schedule for returning visitations below.
Monday, October 18, 2021
- Dixon Correctional Institute - 7 days a week, 8 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
- David Wade Correctional Center - Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Elayn Hunt Correctional Center - 7 days a week, 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
- Rayburn Correctional Center - Tuesday & Wednesday (max. custody), Thursday - Sunday (medium and minimum custody), 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Allen Correctional Center - Saturday & Sunday, 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Raymond Laborde Correctional Center - Saturday & Sunday (general population), third Thursday of the month (segregated housing), 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women - at Hunt & Jetson - Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Louisiana State Penitentiary - Friday - Sunday (orderlies), 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Louisiana State Penitentiary - Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
To schedule a visit or get more information about an institution's visitation, contact the facility’s Visitation Department at the following numbers and times:
- Allen Correctional Center - 9 - 11:30 a.m. & 1 - 3:30 p.m., Monday - Friday, at (337) 389-6029
- David Wade Correctional Center - 8:30 - 11 a.m. & 12:30 - 3:30 p.m., Monday - Friday at (318) 927-0400
- Dixon Correctional Institute - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday, at (225) 634-6291
- Elayn Hunt Correctional Center - 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday - Friday, at (225) 319-4559 or (225) 319-4364.
- Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday, at (225) 319-2324
- Louisiana State Penitentiary - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday - Friday, at (225) 655-2343
- Rayburn Correctional Center - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday, at (985) 661-6380
- Raymond Laborde Correctional Center - 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday, at (318) 876-2891 ext. 268
