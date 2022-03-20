Violent teenage offender still on the run after escaping juvenile jail

BRIDGE CITY - Three days after several teenagers escaped a state-run juvenile detention center in southeast Louisiana, one of those offenders is still on the loose.

Sources tell WBRZ Curtis Tassin is the last of the teens being sought by law enforcement after the jail break Wednesday night at the Bridge Center for Youth. Tassin was among five juveniles locked up for violent crimes who escaped the facility through an attic.

Three of the teenagers stole a truck and fled toward the Lafayette area. Officers found that truck heading north on I-49 and took two of the teens into custody after stopping the vehicle. One of the escapees jumped out of the truck and evaded officers on foot.

By Thursday evening, authorities had four of the escapees back in custody. However, as of Saturday night, Tassin has yet to be captured.

The escape came amid a rash of escapes and other failures at facilities run by the Office of Juvenile Justice.