Violent night in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a deadly shooting in the Ardenwood community Friday morning after a violent late night and early morning.

The latest gunfire came hours after a violent night where a child was held by a suspect, and another child was critically hurt in another shooting. Police said Friday morning they believe both of those incidents may have involved the same suspect.

It's unclear who the victim is or the circumstances around the most recent shooting, this one in an apartment complex at 1251 N. Ardenwood.

The shooting came an hour before police were set to address ongoing violence and department issues.