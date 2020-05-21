Ville Platte man killed in head-on collision in Evangeline Parish

MAMOU – Louisiana State Police issued a release on Wednesday regarding the death of a 31-year-old Ville Platte resident following a wreck in Evangeline Parish.

Police say the crash occurred Wednesday morning, shortly after 6:00 a.m., on LA Hwy 13 near Gilbert Road and claimed the life of Joseph Lee Willis.

An initial investigation into the tragic incident revealed that Willis had been driving a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic south on LA 13 when he encountered a 2000 Peterbilt 18-wheeler headed north on LA 13 and, for reasons still under investigation, Willis crossed the center lines into the path of the Peterbilt. The driver of the Peterbilt tried to avoid a collision by steering left as Willis swerved back into the southbound lane and hit the 18-wheeler head-on.

Police say Willis, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Peterbilt, who had been wearing a seat belt, was not injured during the wreck.

Police say toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.