Vigils planned for Southern University student who died in hazing incident
BATON ROUGE - Two vigils are being hosted Wednesday evening to honor the life of Caleb Wilson, a Southern University student who died in an incident officials are investigating as hazing.
One of the vigils is being held at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Kenner at 6:30 p.m.
For those in the capital city, another vigil is being held on the lawn of the Isaac Greggs Band Hall on Southern's campus, also at 5 p.m.
Additionally, there will be a tribute second line in New Orleans on St. Philip Street Thursday night. For more information on how to participate, you can call Brandon Mitchell at (504) 982-6828.
