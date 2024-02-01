47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Toddler sings lullaby to sleepy cat

5 years 5 months 1 week ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 August 22, 2018 6:03 PM August 22, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Jordan Whittington

An adorable video of a toddler singing a lullaby to her sleepy cat is quickly making rounds on the internet.

Four-year-old Abby sings the sweetest version of "You Are My Sunshine" to her cat Bailey. Abby's mother, Erin Merryn, posted the video to Facebook, and people can't get enough of her cute voice.

Trending News

Check out the video to see Bailey falling asleep to the precious tune.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days