47°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Toddler sings lullaby to sleepy cat
An adorable video of a toddler singing a lullaby to her sleepy cat is quickly making rounds on the internet.
Four-year-old Abby sings the sweetest version of "You Are My Sunshine" to her cat Bailey. Abby's mother, Erin Merryn, posted the video to Facebook, and people can't get enough of her cute voice.
Trending News
Check out the video to see Bailey falling asleep to the precious tune.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge middle school spends second day without electricity in some classrooms
-
'It's a ghost town': With no business crawfish hot spot turns off...
-
Parents arrested after reported fight at Baton Rouge middle school
-
LSU students, former athletes gather to discuss suicide risk
-
New BRPD chief hopes to strengthen community relations in effort to fight...