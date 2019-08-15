80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Thief tricks cashier, steals cash from local business

5 months 2 weeks 5 days ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 February 25, 2019 9:49 AM February 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies in Ascension Parish are asking for the public's help in locating a man who swiped money from an area business.

According to authorities, the man entered a Smoothie King on Ultima Plaza Boulevard and requested several different denominations of currency in an attempt to confuse the cashier.

The suspect was seen on camera taking the money as the cashier was counting it. After he left the store, the register was short $82.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days