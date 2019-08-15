80°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Thief tricks cashier, steals cash from local business
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies in Ascension Parish are asking for the public's help in locating a man who swiped money from an area business.
According to authorities, the man entered a Smoothie King on Ultima Plaza Boulevard and requested several different denominations of currency in an attempt to confuse the cashier.
The suspect was seen on camera taking the money as the cashier was counting it. After he left the store, the register was short $82.
Anyone who may have information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Son of fallen policeman greeted by Slidell officers on first day of...
-
BREC using fish to fight nasty algae at City Park Lake
-
Students living nearby not allowed to walk to Ascension's newly-opened primary school
-
Mischievous raccoon gets stuck while burglarizing high school vending machine
-
Dale Earnhardt Jr. walks away from fiery plane crash in Tennessee