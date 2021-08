Video: South Louisiana pummeled as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

GRAND ISLE - Parts of southeast Louisiana are already being hit hard by Hurricane Ida Sunday afternoon.

Video taken from Grand Isle showed heavy wind and rain pummeling homes along the Louisiana coast. The storm made landfall shortly before noon Sunday.

Other videos taken from Port Fourchon, where the storm first made landfall, show how powerful the the storm's winds were.

