Video shows machete-swinging man trying to break into Mandeville home
MANDEVILLE - A man was taken into custody in a Mandeville neighborhood after he was caught on video swinging a machete at family's front door.
The video taken early Monday morning shows the man, identified by police as Derrin Cavalier, walking up to the door with a large blade in hand and looking around. The video goes on to show Cavalier striking the door with the machete as a woman inside screams at him to leave.
The Mandeville Police Department arrived soon afterward, and Cavalier was taken into custody near the home. Police did not elaborate on Cavalier's behavior, but a Facebook post from the homeowner suggested that drugs may have been involved.
Cavalier was booked for aggravated attempted burglary.
