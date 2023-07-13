Video of tearful girl sparks anger over La. middle school's hair policy

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Video of a young black girl leaving her New Orleans area Catholic school in tears after being told her hair extensions violated school policy is prompting thousands of social media comments - many expressing puzzlement or outrage.

Some accuse Christ the King Middle School of racism, including social activist Shaun King on Twitter and rapper T.I. on Instagram. Sixth-grader Faith Fennidy's brother Steven posted a Facebook video showing her leaving school with relatives.

Her braids are pulled back and hang slightly below the neckline. A statement from the Archdiocese of New Orleans school superintendent says the school told families of the policy over the summer.

Fennidy's post says there are practical reasons for the hair extensions. The family told WWL-TV they are considering a discrimination lawsuit.