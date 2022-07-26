Video: LSU using social media hashtag to pursue one of the state's top recruits

BATON ROUGE - The BK Takeover has stormed the college football recruiting world as LSU has gotten 13 commitments since the start of July.

But one thing the class is missing is a 5 star prospect. Good thing there is one just a few minutes from campus in Catholic High wideout Shelton Sampson.

Sampson is not only ranked as the second-biggest recruit in the state, but the 4th rated receiver in the entire country. Sampson told WBRZ he's made one thing clear: he is going to take his time deciding what school he will play for this fall.

"No matter who's in front of me, I feel like if it's a go route, I'm going to go get it. If it's a slant, I'm going to go get it," Sampson said.

Standing at six-feet-four-inches with the elite speed and hands, Shelton Samson is a nightmare for opposing defenses, which is why LSU is doing everything they can to try and keep him in Baton Rouge.

"Somebody actually texted me and told me there was like 'Go to Twitter and type in #Sheltonstays.' So I typed it in and I just started scrolling. I was like this crazy," Sampson said.

It's not often that a program starts a Twitter hashtag trying to keep a player in the state, but Samson still isn't letting that affect his decision. He said he's looking for the school that fits him the best.

"This is an for this opportunity of a lifetime, because everybody don't get the opportunity to go to these places, visits, having fun, looking for offense I think that I could fit well in, the relationship with the coaches, a genuine a place I feel like I can call home."

Sampson got some advice from former Bears lineman Emory Jones, who now plays at LSU.

"He told me take it slow, make the best decision for me. Don't let nobody pressured me into making no decision. Do what's best for me and my family," Sampson said.

Sampson also says he plans on making a commitment before the season starts, as he wants to get any distractions out of the way to help the Bears win another state title.