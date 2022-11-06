VIDEO: LSU fans storm the field after game-winning score against Alabama in overtime

BATON ROUGE - Within seconds of LSU's game-winning two-point conversion against No. 6 Alabama in overtime, fans flooded out of the stands and into Death Valley.

The No. 10 Tigers toppled the Crimson Tide 32-31 Saturday night, catapulting the Tigers into true playoff contention.

See the video here.