VIDEO: LSU fans storm the field after game-winning score against Alabama in overtime
BATON ROUGE - Within seconds of LSU's game-winning two-point conversion against No. 6 Alabama in overtime, fans flooded out of the stands and into Death Valley.
The No. 10 Tigers toppled the Crimson Tide 32-31 Saturday night, catapulting the Tigers into true playoff contention.
