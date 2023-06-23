89°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win over Wake Forest
OMAHA, Neb. - One LSU fan in Omaha got a little too excited over the Tigers' thrilling win over Wake Forest in the College World Series Thursday night.
Video captured by WBRZ Sports showed that fan's run-in with pitcher Paul Skenes — and stadium security — amid the chaotic postgame celebration in Charles Schwab Field. Skenes, visibly confused by the whole situation, simply puts his hands up as the woman is removed from the field.
Watch the whole encounter below.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Tigers visit Omaha's zoo
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
Livingston Parish councilman accuses colleague of sexually harassing his stepdaughter during public...
-
'In God We Trust' now to be displayed in every public school...
-
Navy veteran, submersible pilot from Baton Rouge discusses warning signs surrounding Titan...
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso